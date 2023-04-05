Wistaston woman set to row Atlantic for three charities

A Wistaston woman has teamed up with two others to tackle the “Ocean Empower Atlantic Row 2023” in aid of charity.

Deborah Cope (pictured), 45, says she is taking on the challenge to raise funds.

Deborah’s son James lost one of his closest friends Jordan Gatley, who was killed in Ukraine where he went to help in the war against Russia.

And the single mum says she has been inspired by her son’s loss and is determined to complete the Atlantic row challenge.

The former Wistaston Green Primary pupil will be part of a four-woman team, including Emma Greetham, completing the challenge and raising money for three causes – MND, Tusk and Phoenix Heroes.

Deborah, who runs her own skin consultancy business in Ashton Hayes, said: “I’ve worked hard to build my own business and I’m extremely proud of my achievements.

“My biggest driver in my life is my wonderful son who serves in the British Army.

“I’m driven by ambition and the memory of friends and family that I have lost to MND, which is why this row means so much.

“I want to do this to pay tribute to them and to raise money for many others who are affected by this cruel illness.

“The veterans from the Phoenix Heroes charity are more than worthy of my days at sea for all the amazing work they do with those who serve to keep us all safe.

“In 2022 my son James lost a dear friend Jordan Gatley who after leaving the British Army went to go and help in the Ukraine, so I will make sure every stroke I take in that boat across the Atlantic is pulled with purpose and power to do my best for those who fight against disease and fight to keep us safe.

“My other driver is the general desire to oppose the norm and defy convention. If you say “I can’t” then just sit back and watch me go.

“If a woman like me who has only been rowing for two years can row the Atlantic then anyone, any woman out there can do anything they put their mind to and I want to empower others to live life to the fullest with no regrets.”

The team is also looking for more sponsors.

You can find out more about Team Ocean Empower 2023 here https://oceanempower.com/