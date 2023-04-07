St Luke’s Hospice launches Hearts of Gold Spring Appeal

St Luke’s Hospice has launched its Hearts of Gold Spring Appeal to celebrate 35 years in the heart of the Cheshire community.

Supporters will receive a gold heart to display in their garden or home in return for a donation to fund one hour of specialist nursing care at the hospice.

Day Hospice Sister Clare Allman said: “As we celebrate St Luke’s 35th year in the heart of the community, we hope donations to our Hearts of Gold Appeal will help us continue to be here for years to come, providing our special care and support to thousands of local patients and their families.

“You don’t need to have a connection with St Luke’s to dedicate a Heart of Gold.

“You may wish to order one for your own garden in memory of a loved one, or they are a beautiful gift for a special occasion such as a wedding or wedding anniversary, a thoughtful gift for a friend or even a way to say thank you to someone who has a heart of gold themselves.

“By giving a suggested donation of £31.04 for your Heart of Gold, you will be kindly funding one hour of vital nursing care at the Hospice.”

The Hearts of Gold have been crafted at a family-run forge in the UK.

They are made from powder coated steel and will last for many years, either indoors or outdoors.

Each heart stands 54cm tall and 18cm wide.

St Luke’s long term supporter and volunteer Val Wright, from Crewe, is dedicating a Heart of Gold in memory of her sister who was cared for by the Hospice.

Val said: “St Luke’s is a pillar of strength to everyone who walks in through the door.

“I will be forever grateful for the care they gave my sister Doreen who passed away in 2000.

“Every single member of staff is amazing, and the nurses are considerate and caring to all patients and their families. They all do a wonderful job.

“It’s so sad that so much has to be raised by fundraising events for them to provide the wonderful care they give to local people, it’s out of this world and they go above and beyond every single day.

“Please support this Spring Appeal if you are able to help them care now and in the future.”

For more information and to order a Heart of Gold visit www.slhospice.co.uk/heartsofgold

(Pic left to right – Complementary Therapist Claire Sanders, Day Hospice Sister Clare Allman and Nurse Siobhan Brown launch the Hearts of Gold Spring Appeal at the Hospice)