B&M store in Nantwich town centre to close today

High street giant B&M is to close its Nantwich town centre store for good after today.

The store is currently holding a “Closing Down Sale” with all items except alcohol having 60% off in store.

The Swine Market outlet will close its doors for good later today. It’s believed staff are being relocated to the larger store on the Barony.

B&M announced earlier this year it was closing a number of stores, but many of those are being replaced with newer ones or making way for development.

The company has not made clear what the plans are for the store on Swine Market. We have contacted B&M for an update.

A spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this closure.

“Those customers looking to find a bargain in Nantwich will be able to find fantastic deals on everyday essentials as well as a huge range of items for the home at our Barony store.”

The store at the Barony near Sainsbury’s remains open, as do the company’s two stores in Crewe.

(Pic by Google Maps)