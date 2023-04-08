Nantwich firms raise £3,000 at Nantwich Town quiz night

Nantwich businesses have helped to raise more than £3,000 at a Nantwich Town quiz night.

Atherton & Associates Wealth Management and Amplo Group hosted the Live Music Quiz Night.

They were joined by other businesses, NTFC Directors and parents of Nantwich Town grass roots football teams for the fundraiser.

The night was hailed a huge success with music from a live band, Indian food from Whitchurch-based business Hannah’s Catering and a raffle with prizes up for the grabs donated by many local businesses.

The night raised £3,134.80 for the club.

Raffle prize donations came from Rookery Hall who donated a Champagne Afternoon Tea for 2, Three Wrens Gin with a donation of one of their Gin Tasting Hampers, Mickley Hall Shooting School with a £30 voucher, Chatwins with a £10 voucher and Bridgemere Garden Centre with a £25 voucher to list a few.

Jamie Hull, Director of Atherton & Associates Wealth Management, said: “It was such a good night – like nothing we’ve seen before in Nantwich.

“All of our friends, colleagues and associates that attended really got into the spirit of the event.

“Thanks to all that supported it, whether that was organising, quizzing, braving the mic, buying raffle tickets or donating prizes…we are really grateful and you all helped to make it the success it was.”

Mike Carr, director of Amplo Group, added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all the businesses who attended the night and supported the event.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the businesses in the local community, it was great to see everyone come together to support our local football club.”

Jon Gold, director of Nantwich Town FC, said: “We are sincerely grateful to two of our wonderful commercial partners, Atherton & Associates and Amplo Group for organising the event on behalf of Nantwich Town Football Club and especially Emma Adams and Sheena Penkeyman, who did an amazing job in organising such an incredible event and the room looked fabulous!”

Businesses that donated prizes included: Charlotte Talbot Photography – Family shoot with 5 digitals, Fruit Bouquet – Fruit Bouquet worth £45, Candleicious – Gift Box of Candles, Rookery Hall – Champagne Afternoon Tea for 2, Three Wrens Gin – Gin Tasting Hamper , Mickley Hall Shooting School – £30 Voucher, The Sweet Shop, Nantwich – Chocolate Bouquet , Studio 121 – Personal Training Pass, Alex Thurston Photography – Mini Family or Corporate Photoshoot (worth £199), Anna Flora – Bouquet of Flowers , Little Wood Peckers, Shavington – 2x Passes, Flip Out, Chester – 2x Passes for 1 hour session, Chatwins – £10 Gift Voucher, Bridgemere Garden Centre – £25 Gift Card, Crewe Golf Club – 18 holes of Golf for 4.