When choosing the people we must work with, we are naturally very careful.

The same is true when selecting an accountant who will work with you, whether you are choosing one to help you with your small business or one to give you sound guidance and advice on your financial affairs.

Since your accountant will be working closely with you (and will, of course, know confidential information), it follows that they need to be someone you can trust!

But there are other considerations as well – so what are those? In your quest to find the right accountant, you have to choose wisely.

Here, then, are some guidelines on how to choose the most suitable accountant for your requirements.

1. Determine your needs and requirements

Before you can begin your search for an accountant, you should first determine your requirements.

First of all, what type of services are you looking for? For instance, do you need help with bookkeeping, tax returns, or financial planning?

When you fully understand your specific needs, this will help narrow your search to accountants who specialise in the areas you require.

2. Look for an accountant who is qualified

Accountants in central London, such as GSM & CO, know, for instance, that the UK has a variety of accounting bodies that set standards for central London account-ants and those around the whole of the UK.

Therefore, when searching for an accountant, ensure they are a member of a recognised accounting body (such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, or the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

These bodies ensure their members are accomplished and qualified, and they ad-here to the highest professional standards.

3. Confirm their experience

Needless to say, an accountant with experience in your industry can be a valuable asset to your enterprise.

Look for an accountant who has worked with businesses closely related to yours and understands your industry’s unique challenges and regulations.

Additionally, consider the size of their firm and how many clients they work with.

Keep in mind that accountants with a large customer base may not be able to give your business the attention it requires – on the other hand, firms with a base that’s too small may not have enough experience.

That said, weigh your options accordingly.

4. Ask for referrals

Word of mouth is often the best way to find a reliable accountant, so ask for refer-rals from other business owners or professionals in your sector.

You can check online reviews and ratings to see what other clients say about the accountant’s services.

5. Think about their communication skills

Your accountant should be able to explain financial matters in a way you can under-stand – in short, in layman’s terms.

Your accountant must communicate clearly and be responsive to your concerns and questions. Additionally, think about their availability and how easy it is to contact them.

6. Assess their fees

Accounting fees can vary greatly based on the services you require – and the size of the accounting firm.

Before hiring an accountant, review their fee structure and make sure it is transparent and easy to understand.

For instance, some accountants charge by the hour while others charge a flat fee, so understand how much you will pay and what services are included.

(Image attributed to Pixabay.com)