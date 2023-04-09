George & Dragon beat The Lions in Crewe Premier clash

George & Dragon beat The Lions 2-0 in the Crewe Regional Premier Division thanks to a first half goal from Miles Wadey and a second half strike from Luke Duckworth.
The Lions had a player sent off in the second half.
NHB led Winsford Over 1-0 at half time, thanks to an Alex Ball strike, but the visitors fought back in the second half to win 1-3, with goals from Lewis Dawson, Matthew Stanton and Jamie Rice, two of the goals being penalty kicks.
Cooper Buckley completed their League fixtures with a comfortable 5-1 win against Audlem.
Luke Gillan scored twice, with the other goals coming from Jason McMullan, Ben Burrow and Blake Robinson. Shea Bebbington converted a late penalty kick for the Audlem goal.
Struggling Broadhurst FC arrived at Wheelock for their fixture against Cheshire Cheese with only seven players and deserve much praise for being willing to play the game.
Not surprisingly, Cheshire Cheese won convincingly, the final score being 18-1.
Two veterans led the goal fest, with Keiron Banks netting seven, and Ben Reddock scoring six. The other goals came from Aaron Davies, Alex.
Forrester, Dale Campbell, Alex. Peake and a first club goal for 18 year old Charlie King.
In Division One, Princes Feathers achieved their first victory of the season with a 3-2 win over JS Bailey, thanks to a Darren Fox hat trick, which included a penalty.
Tony Sinstadt and James Telford netted for JS Bailey who missed a penalty kick.
Princes Feathers have had a difficult season, with just three draws prior to today’s game, but they have never complained and have fulfilled all their fixtures with a full complement of players, which is to be admired.
Raven Salvador went down 1-3 to White Horse, who are in good form at present. Tom Royle continued his scoring spree with two more goals, and George Botham was also on target.
Gary Pownall netted for Raven Salvador.
Faddiley and C & N Utd. met again, this time in the second round of the Division One Knock Out and it was Faddiley who progressed to the semi-final with an emphatic 7-1 win.
Faddiley have been starting games well recently,and were 5-0 ahead at half time. Their marksmen were Jordan Long (2), Jamie Baker (2), Keiron Smith, Dan Robinson and Brandon Mighten. Tyler Jackson netted a late consolation goal for the visitors.
