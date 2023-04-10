Nantwich Town welcome rivals Stafford in Bank Holiday clash

Nantwich Town welcome rivals Stafford Rangers in today’s crucial Bank Holiday clash which is a must-win for the Dabbers as they try to avoid relegation.
Their 3-2 defeat away at league leaders South Shields on Saturday has left Nantwich fourth from bottom in the final relegation spot, with just three games left.
Three sides above them – Marske, Atherton and Morpeth – are all within three points. Marske have one game in hand on their relegation rivals.
Nantwich are expecting a bumper crowd today to cheer them on to what is a make or break clash against mid-table Stafford.
They put a strong performance against Shields but trailed at half-time to a Robert Briggs effort on 28 minutes.
Nantwich’s best moment came three minutes before the break when Connor Evans chased a lost cause and got to the ball before Shields keeper Myles Boney.
Forced wide he could only cross to Byron Harrison who was waiting but had the ball nicked off his foot.
Nantwich hopes were dealt a blow just four minutes into the second half when Dylan Mottley-Henry was on hand to poke in the ball just ahead of Tom Booth to make it 2-0.
The hosts struck once more on 70 minutes when Jordan Hunter created space to cross into the box, where Booth got down to push away but only into the path of Alessandra who slammed in the rebound.
Nantwich earned themselves a route onto the scoresheet minutes later when Troy Bourne was tripped in the box. Harrison calmly slotted it away to reduce the deficit.
Nantwich started to push on a bit more with little to lose.
Joel Connelly, on as a sub for the booked Aidy Roxburgh, sent in a cross that caught the wind and caught out Boney as it bounced off the crossbar and away.
On 87 minutes, Bourne rose highest and won a header in front of the keeper, only a fine clearance off the line from Tom Broadbent stopped it being 3-2.
In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Nantwich earned a second goal again from a penalty after a trip on Cooke.
Harrison stepped up and put it away comfortably, in what was literally the final kick of the game.
(Photos by Craig McNair and Ian Kelsey)
