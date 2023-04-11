Packed venues enjoy bumper Nantwich Jazz & Blues Festival

Packed venues across Nantwich enjoyed a bumper Jazz & Blues Festival over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, which police say passed “largely peacefully”.

The festival featured more than 100 gigs at pubs, restaurants, and other sites across Nantwich.

The Studio nightclub hosted two free entry fund-raising concerts during the festival to raise funds in aid The Christie.

The fundraising concerts took place on the first and second days of the festival and featured the UK’s Premier 1980’s Electronica/New Wave tribute band ‘Electromantics’ and Queen tribute ‘QE2’.

Both gigs took place at The Studio’s “The Bank Stage” covered marquee on Bowers Row car park.

The Studio also hosted wristband-only concerts on both The Bank Stage and inside their Castle Street nightclub premises

The total amount raised for The Christie was £1,564.46.



The Christie is the largest single site cancer centre in Europe and the first UK centre to be accredited as a comprehensive cancer centre. They treat more than 60,000 patients a year.

A representative from Nantwich Christie Hospital Support Group said: “An incredible £1,564.46 was donated at the The Bank Stage’s Nantwich Jazz Fest gigs on Thursday and Friday evening.

“Thank you to Nigel and everyone who supported these events.”

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at The Studio, said: “We love the Easter music festival in Nantwich and once again have had two fantastic charity events to raise money for such a great cause.

“Our customers are the most generous people you could imagine, myself and my wife Samantha were on the front door, everyone was so happy to donate and get behind us in raising such a great amount. Roll on next year!”

Meanwhile, at the Oddfellows on Welsh Row senior barmen Gwyn and Daz transitioned into drag alter egos to entertain the crowd on Easter Monday.

The double act went down a storm at the karaoke/dragaoke event and looks set to be a monthly event put on by pub landlord Kevin.

“It’s an amazing clientele in the Oddfellows who accept all of the LGBTQ+ characters we get in…we are the most diverse pub

in Nantwich and beyond and proud of it,” said a pub spokesperson.

“It was a fun night enjoyed by all after the Jazz Festival events.”

(Pics courtesy of The Studio and Oddfellows)