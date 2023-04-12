Teenagers arrested after car crashes and overturns in Willaston

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a car crashed and flipped over while speeding through Willaston.

Police confirmed the force’s helicopter was called out to trace the car’s occupants who ran from the scene after the crash in the early hours today (April 12).

The incident happened close Holly Place, on Crewe Road, at around 3am.

Witnesses say there could have been up to five youths in the car at the time.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called just before 2.50am on Wednesday 12 April to Crewe Road following reports a blue BMW had collided with a wall and lamppost.

“As a result of the collision, the vehicle had overturned.

“Police swiftly attended and made a search of the area with support from the police helicopter.

“Two 16-year-old boys from Crewe were subsequently arrested. They remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.”