Redrow to pay final £1 million community funding for Kingsbourne

House builders Redrow say they are likely to pay the final £1 million in community contributions next year as the final phase of the Kingsbourne development in Nantwich is underway.

As part of the planning conditions, the money has to be paid before the final phase of building work is complete.

Kingsbourne, between Waterlode and the A51 at Reaseheath, will feature 324 Redrow homes in total.

The wider development has more than 1,000 properties with other developers Taylor Wimpey and David Wilson Homes completing the consortium.

Redrow’s contributions to the local community is part of the planning consent’s section 106 agreements.

It will see a total of £2.75 million paid towards local services including the new primary school, highways improvements and public realm plus provision for Acton Village.

It will also create allotments on site which are due to be ready by mid-2024.

Open space, play areas, multi-use games area, new road infrastructure alongside proposed commercial elements of the development are all part of the consortium works.

In total, more than £8 million between all the developers will eventually be paid as part of the 106 agreements.

Plans are already being approved for a new school site and new community / commercial hub on the development.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow Homes (NW), said: “The fourth and final phase at Kingsbourne marks a major milestone for this flourishing development.

“As it progresses, it will unlock even more funds for the local community.

“Since launching in 2018, we’ve welcomed 163 new Redrow homeowners so far and look forward to seeing many more move into a brand new home.”

The final affordable homes to be built by Redrow are expected to be completed and handed over by the end of next year.

(Image by Jonathan White)