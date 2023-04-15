RSPCA Crewe & Nantwich to stage fundraiser fashion show

The RSPCA Crewe, Nantwich & District branch are to stage a fashion show in May to raise vital funds.

The event will take place at The Vagrants social sports club in Willaston on May 24, starting at 7.45pm.

Clothes will be from Fizz fashion, which are well priced and there will be no pressure to buy.

It promises to be a fun night which will also help raise funds for the vital work the RSPCA does locally. Tickets are £6.99 and include a glass of prosecco.

Tickets are available through through the EventBrite link here