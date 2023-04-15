8 hours ago
Nantwich cancer dad to share rare proton beam therapy experience
1 day ago
Two men guilty of raping woman they picked up in Nantwich takeaway
1 day ago
Redrow to pay final £1 million community funding for Kingsbourne
2 days ago
Former Barclays Bank in Nantwich set to open as new bar and restaurant
2 days ago
A530 Middlewich Road set for further 9-week closure
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

RSPCA Crewe & Nantwich to stage fundraiser fashion show

in Charity events / What's On & Reviews April 15, 2023
fashion show - RSPCA

The RSPCA Crewe, Nantwich & District branch are to stage a fashion show in May to raise vital funds.

The event will take place at The Vagrants social sports club in Willaston on May 24, starting at 7.45pm.

Clothes will be from Fizz fashion, which are well priced and there will be no pressure to buy.

It promises to be a fun night which will also help raise funds for the vital work the RSPCA does locally. Tickets are £6.99 and include a glass of prosecco.

Tickets are available through through the EventBrite link here

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.