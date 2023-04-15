South Cheshire Orchestra celebrates 50th anniversary with concert

South Cheshire Orchestra celebrated their 50th anniversary with a music concert at Wistaston Memorial Hall, writes Jonathan White.

The Orchestra’s programme included Elizabethan Serenade (Ronald Binge), Cox and Box: Overture (Arthur Sullivan), Overture to La gazza ladra (Gioachino Rossini), Clarinet Concerto in Eb Major Op.36 (Franz Krommer) – soloist Angela Bairstow, March of the Toys (from “Babes in Toyland”), Joplinese (Arthur Potts), L’Arlésienne Suite no. 2 (Georges Bizet), Silver Jubilee (Arthur Potts), and Brighton Run Polka (Ian Burton).

Ray Banks, chair of South Cheshire Orchestra, said: “Following a performance of Handel’s Messiah in December 1972, the players discussed remaining together to form a regular group of players.

“The first meeting of the South Cheshire Orchestra (aka The Friendly Orchestra), was in March 1973 and some are still playing to this very day.

“Over the years, numerous concerts have been given throughout Cheshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire – even one in Manchester’s Free Trade Hall.

“A huge cross section of music from ’light pops’ to formal classical works by many, many famous composers have been performed.

“Membership is open to anyone who plays a musical instrument usually associated the symphony orchestra.

“So here we are 50 years on, having started in the The Co-op Funeral tea rooms in Crewe with the Musical Score of My Fair Lady and a Schubert Symphony borrowed from Cheshire Libraries, quickly moving on to the Willaston Social Club.

“However, we soon found our true home here in Wistaston Memorial Hall and have truly enjoyed our many years in the beautiful village of Wistaston.

“We are most grateful to the hall committee and volunteers, with a special thank you to Diane Edge-Robinson, for all their help.”

South Cheshire Orchestra are keen to recruit new members.

They mainly play classical music but also some lighter repertoire. All orchestral instruments welcome. No auditions required.

Rehearsals are every Sunday morning (10am-12:15pm) between September and June at Wistaston Memorial Hall.

For more information call Ray on 01270 569542 or 07840 108 539, email [email protected] or visit https://www.southcheshireorchestra.com/

(Photo supplied with permission of Andrea Ollerhead)