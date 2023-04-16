Women in Workplace campaign earns award for Wistaston charity

A health and wellbeing charity in Wistaston is celebrating a prestigious award as it launches new initiatives to empower women and protect those at risk.

Motherwell Cheshire, which runs a Community Share Hub on Beech Drive, has received the High Sheriff of Cheshire award for Outstanding Community Engagement.

The award, presented by Cheshire High Sheriff Jeannie France Hayhurst, recognised the charity’s dedication to ‘Encourage, Inspire and Empower’ women and girls across the county which includes a new campaign to support women’s health at work.

Businesses are encouraged to sign up to Motherwell’s ‘Women in the Workplace Pledge’ and commit to having Menopause Champions and Infant Loss Champions to offer support to female employees.

The initiative aims to promote a safe and inclusive environment for women at work and break down stigmas around women’s health including menopause and menstruation.

Motherwell Cheshire founder Kate Blakemore said: “Women over 50 are the fastest growing demographic in the workplace yet the stigma around the menopause and the problems they encounter still forces too many to give up work which is a loss to employers.

“Good employers now recognise the need to make adjustments for women on their period days or as they journey through the menopause and experiencesymptoms such as hot flushes and brain fog.

“We hope this campaign will break down the taboos and create a better understanding about women’s health across our local business community.”

The charity runs Menopause café’s across Cheshire and a popular social evening, the Menopause Party, at Tom’s Tap in Crewe.

It offers a vast range of women and family-centred services from its Community Share Hub including its hugely popular school uniform recycling scheme where mothers can access pre-loved clothing and baby necessities free of charge.

Other services include Believe, a special project supporting vulnerable women whose children are subject to a Child Protection Plan and are at risk of being taken away.

Kate, from Crewe, added: “Motherwell is a community of women, run by women for women. We are on a mission to expand our community and inspire women of all ages to speak out and make positive change.”

Motherwell Cheshire is backing a national campaign to end period poverty and offers Period Wellbeing Packs containing necessities for the time of the month.

Charity officials have sent their best wishes to England football players who will wear blue shorts instead of white at this year’s Women’s World Cup after they expressed period concerns.

Meanwhile the Motherwell team are busy organising a King’s Coronation Tea Party on May 5 which will include entertainment and food at their Beech Drive base.

For more information on all Motherwell Cheshire services and upcoming events go to motherwellcheshirecio.com