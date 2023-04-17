Park View Business Centre near Nantwich has started a Coronation Planting of oak trees to mark next month’s event.

It come after the Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting initiative in 2022 to mark her Jubilee year.

Park View Business Centre is an expanding facility based off the A530 Whitchurch Road at Combermere.

David Hotchkiss, maintenance manager at PVBC, has nurtured and now planted the first of these saplings at the business centre.

He said: “This has been a great thing to do.

“It will give me years of pleasure seeing the tree expanding into its new space.

“I’ll now have something to prompt me to remember this special year every time I notice it growing on.”

PVBC takes its green credentials seriously while striving to provide small to medium sized businesses with offices from which to run their business.

The programme of new broad-leaf planting will continue in the Autumn and echoes the renewable energy activities already working on the site.

Ultimately, 100 new trees will be planted around the centre.

For more information on Park View Business Centre, call 01948 661 600.