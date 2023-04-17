George & Dragon continue to close the gap at the top of the Crewe Regional League Premier Division with a 4-1 win away at League leaders Betley FC.
Danny Boden scored twice for the visitors with other goals from Sean Tierney and Ben Brown.
Gareth Ratcliffe scored for Betley FC.
The Lions lost for the second game running with a 4-3 loss to Winsford Over 3.
Scorers for the Lions were Nick Raymond, Danny Roberts and Danny Tomkinson. Scorers for Winsford Over 3 were Jamie Rice 2, Thomas Stanton, and Will Austin.
Willaston WS beat Audlem 3-2. Willaston WS took the lead after 30 minutes with a deflected shot from Farrell Duncan and added two second half goals from Ben Young and Jim Cookson.
Two late penalties both awarded for handball were converted by Dan Rooney for Audlem.
In Division One, a very tight and competitive game between the top two in the League was settled by a George Hopkins goal in the second half gave Faddiley a 1-0 win over leaders Sandbach Town.
The win takes Faddiley to the top of the League.
White Horse beat JS Bailey 5-1 with Tom Royle among the goals again this time with a hat-trick.
Paul Bowker and Dan Walford also scored for White Horse with Kev Gleeve scoring for JS Bailey.
Nantwich Pirates beat Princes Feathers 3-1 with goals from Mike Brown, Chris Stokes and Sam Cadwallader with Darren Fox scoring for Princes Feathers.
