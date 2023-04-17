Nantwich Town U18s win Crewe FA Youth Challenge Cup final

Nantwich Town Under 18s have won the Crewe Youth Cup with a 3-0 win over Crewe Arrows Under 18s at the Cumberland Arena in Crewe.
A tight first half brought chances for both teams but was goalless at the break.
But the Dabbers turned on the style in the second half, a powerful shot was saved by the Arrows keeper but Archie Angles was alert to tuck away the opener from a narrow angle.
Ten minutes later Nantwich doubled the lead when Brad Gibson received the ball with his back to goal then turned and finished smartly.
Five minutes from the end, the Dabbers got their third. Lewis Platt tucked the ball away to seal victory in front of a strong crowd in Crewe.
After the game, captain Riley Capewell lifted the trophy alongside his team mates.
This was the culmination of what for some of the players has been over a decade with the Dabbers.
Nantwich squad: George Billingham, Tom Horton, Brandon Needham, Callum Craven, Jenson Bird, Riley Capewell (C), Tom Brooks, Harry Woodham, Charlie King, Sam Taylor, Joe Armstrong, Brad Gibson, Joe Bowden, Tom Freeman, Lewis Platt, Archie Angles, Cayden Hazaldine
(Pic courtesy of Beeston Sports)
Recent Comments