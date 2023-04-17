South Cheshire Harriers Easter 10km attracts special guest

South Cheshire Harriers’ annual Easter Sunday 10km race attracted special guest Port Vale Club President, John Rudge, as well as more than 300 runners from across the region.

The race, supported by Avanti West Coast, was a sell out event with male winner Alun Dight completing the course in 31:53 and female winner Donna Sherwin in 37:06.

‘Rudgie’ and his daughter turned up at the start of the race to thank Vale fans for raising money towards a statue that the Port Vale Supporters Club are organising to celebrate his time as manager from 1983 to 1999.

Presenters and listeners of the popular Port Vale ‘Ale and Vale Podcast’ chose the Crewe 10km to assemble and race, as it is one of the many races that local timing and registration service AV Timing facilitates, and who are sponsors of the podcast.

South Cheshire Harriers’ Racing Officer Robin Smith said: “It was a lovely bright day for our annual Crewe 10k and good to welcome so many runners from across Cheshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire, from a wide range of running clubs.

“It was also a great pleasure to welcome the fans of Port Vale and their Club President John Rudge.

“They added to the atmosphere of a great morning.

“It was really important to recognise people like John who devote themselves to sport for large parts of their lives and so glad we as a club could be part of that.”

Former Port Vale Manager and current Club President, John Rudge, addressed supporters at the starting line, saying: “I am so grateful to Port Vale supporters for their support over the years.

“I wanted to come along to this race to personally thank those from the Ale and Vale podcast for taking part and raising this money, as well as all of the other generous contributions towards the statue.”