Police are still looking for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage following the horror crash on the A530 near Nantwich which caused the death of 19-year-old Felix Davies.

Officers want to speak to the driver of a black car and white box type van seen in the area just before the collision.

The crash happened at around 6.25pm on Easter Sunday close to Combermere Abbey on the busy road between Nantwich and Whitchurch.

A grey Ford Fiesta had collided with a tree, and front passenger Felix died at the scene.

Three other passengers, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Whitchurch, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing specifically for the driver of a black vehicle, similar to Nissan Juke, and the driver of a white box type van to come forward.

Inspector Steve Griffiths said: “The A530 would have had been quite busy at this time and there would have been several drivers who may have seen something that could assist us in establishing the exact circumstances of the incident.

“As such, I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have information that could assist us, to please get in touch. The same goes to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area in the moments before the collision.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to two drivers – the first driver is of a black vehicle, similar to the appearance of a Nissan Juke, that was travelling on the A530 just past the junction at Church Lane near Ash, Shropshire at around 6.20pm.

“The second driver we would like to speak to is the driver of a white box type van that was travelling on the A530, just passed Combermere Abbey just after 6.20pm towards Whitchurch.

“We believe that the occupants of these two vehicles may have vital information that could assist us as witnesses in our investigation and urge them to contact Cheshire Police.”

Anyone with any information or video footage which may aid the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ or on 101, quoting IML 1520280.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or call 0800 555 111.