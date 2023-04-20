Fund-raising Spring concert to take place at Acton Church

A fund-raising ‘Spring Evening Concert’ will take place on May 13 at St Mary’s Church in Acton, near Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.
The concert will feature the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society who will perform the best show music from ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to ‘Sister Act’ and an array of hits in between.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm). Alternatively, please call Stephan on 01270-624135 or Joyce on 01270-624158.
Profits will be split between St Mary’s Acton and Acton Operatic Society.
A representative from St Mary’s Church said: “We are so pleased to be hosting another Concert featuring Acton Operatic Society; the rehearsals are sounding marvellous – we’re in for a treat!”
Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:
- ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday 2:30-4:30pm throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.
- ‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (meet for 12.45pm at the church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. The future dates for the walks are Sunday 4th June, Sunday 2nd July, August (no walk), and Sunday 3rd September.
