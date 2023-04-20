Fund-raising Spring concert to take place at Acton Church

A fund-raising ‘Spring Evening Concert’ will take place on May 13 at St Mary’s Church in Acton, near Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The concert will feature the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society who will perform the best show music from ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to ‘Sister Act’ and an array of hits in between.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm). Alternatively, please call Stephan on 01270-624135 or Joyce on 01270-624158.

Profits will be split between St Mary’s Acton and Acton Operatic Society.

A representative from St Mary’s Church said: “We are so pleased to be hosting another Concert featuring Acton Operatic Society; the rehearsals are sounding marvellous – we’re in for a treat!”

Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton: