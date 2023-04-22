Crewe Alexandra collection to help earthquake survivors

Supporters at the Crewe Alexandra match against Swindon Town will make a difference to the lives of survivors of February’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

A collection is to be held for Christian Aid at the game on April 29 to contribute to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for those still suffering in the aftermath.

Organiser Malcolm Crook said: “We did a collection for the first time last year, and raised more than £500 for the Christian Aid Ukraine Appeal, with a dozen collectors at key points of entry to the stadium.

“The away supporters did us proud as well as the home fans.

“This time we have the final home game of this season in League 2 against Swindon Town, on Saturday April 29 and we have decided to focus on the Turkey/Syria Earthquake Appeal.

“We also hope to draw people’s attention to Christian Aid Week which follows hard on the heels of the match, in May.”

On Monday February 6, an initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Turkey close to the border with northern Syria.

A second 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck nine hours later, with aftershocks following.

Two weeks later, two more earthquakes struck in Turkey and were felt strongly in areas of Northwest Syria.

People reported more buildings collapsing and widespread panic.

Tens of thousands of people have died, with many more injured in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

Following the immediate priorities of search and rescue, the relief effort has now moved into a new phase and Christian Aid and their partners are now focussed on providing shelter, medical treatment for the injured, heaters for spaces and winter kits with blankets, and warm clothes, and ensuring people have food and clean water.