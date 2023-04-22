19 hours ago
Crewe Concert Band to perform at Nantwich Civic Hall

Concert Poster - Crewe Concert Band

Crewe Concert Band is to perform a charity show live at Nantwich Civic Hall next Sunday April 30.

The show is part of the Concert Band’s 40th anniversary celebrations, with special guests Crewe Brass.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Chance Changing Lives and Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled Group.

Tickets £8 in advance, £10 on the door, under 12s free.

The concert will start at 2.30pm and last until 4.30pm.

Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/creweconcertband or email [email protected]

