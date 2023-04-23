George & Dragon close gap on Betley in Crewe Regional league

George & Dragon continue to close the gap on Betley at the top of the Crewe Regional League Premier Division.
They won 8-2 against Broadhurst FC with a hat-trick from Scott Taylor, two by Joe Duckworth, and goals for Luke Duckwprth, Robbie Hatton and Owen Cox.
Jack Gilmond and Danny Griffiths scored for Broadhurst FC.
The Presidents Cup Final will be between The Lions and George & Dragon following semi-finals victories over Betley FC and NHB FC respectively.
The Lions won 2-0 against a Betley side short of a few regular players.
First half goals from Marion Menes and Deon Chesters secured the victory.
George & Dragon beat NHB FC 3-0 with goals from Joe Duckworth, Sean Tierney and Olly McDonough.
The Division One semi-final between Faddiley and Leighton was settled on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 score in normal time.
Faddiley opened the scoring after 55 seconds with a goal from Rich Ford.
Reece Quinn equalised before half-time before Richard Mellor put Leighton ahead in the second half.
The game was heading for a Leighton victory until a 96th minute equaliser from Jacob Farley made it 2-2.
The game was settled on penalties by 3-2 with Farley scoring the important winning penalty.
The Faddiley keeper Josh Williams saved the last three penalties taken by Leighton FC.
In Division One, Raven Salvador beat Princes Feathers 3-2 with goals from Tom Glover, Matt Hole and Owen Edwards.
Adam Pickering scored both goals for Princes Feathers.
