St Luke’s Hospice appeal for “The Big Help Out” volunteers

St Luke’s Hospice is appealing for people in Nantwich to try their hand at volunteering as part of events to celebrate His Majesty The King’s Coronation.

The Hospice is joining thousands of organisations and charities across the country in “The Big Help Out” – a national initiative to encourage people to give back to their local community by volunteering.

Starting from Monday May 8, The Big Help Out aims to raise awareness of volunteering, provide opportunities for people to experience volunteering and to make a difference in their communities.

Adelle Gillett, St Luke’s volunteer coordinator, said: “St Luke’s Hospice simply could not exist without the support of volunteers.

“We are very excited to be taking part in ‘The Big Help Out’ to celebrate the King’s Coronation. By taking part, we hope to raise awareness of the importance of volunteering and offer opportunities for people to give volunteering a go.

“During the week anyone interested will be able to chat to our wonderful Volunteer Champions in each of our shops and sign up for taster sessions to see if volunteering is for them.

“If you have ever thought about volunteering but haven’t been sure where to begin, then this is your chance to start!

“Whether you have a one hour or one day a week to volunteer, your time and help will make a difference for so many.”

Erin (pictured) volunteers at St Luke’s Nanwich Shop and has done for a year.

She said: “After suffering from post-natal depression, getting back to work wasn’t a priority, but I wanted to do something positive with my time.

“It has helped build my confidence, build friendships and feel myself again. My daughter is two now and I’ve come a long way in my recovery, which is partly thanks to the St Luke’s team.”

St Luke’s Hospice is actively recruiting for new volunteers and has opportunities for all aged 16 plus.

Starting on Monday May 8 for one week, St Luke’s will be offering opportunities for local people to help out, try taster sessions and find out more about volunteering for the hospice.

Call into either of the St Luke’s shops in Nantwich town centre, to chat to a current volunteer and get more information.

Alternatively to find out more about The Big Help Out and sign up for a taster session click here.