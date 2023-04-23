Tarporley pub launches “Earn And Learn” summer job schemes

The Swan at Tarporley has launched a new “Earn and Learn” summer job scheme.

It’s aimed at school leavers, university students or those looking for a career change to explore the hospitality industry, and earn a minimum of £5,500 in the process.

Applicants could experience the camaraderie and adrenaline of working in a fast-paced environment, while developing transferrable life skills including self-confidence, communication, teamwork and reliability.

Two separate schemes are being launched by pub operator Bear Inns across The Swan at Tarporley and its sister pub The Lion at Malpas.

Those who join the team under a hospitality course will be offered a minimum of £5,500k over three months guaranteed, a 40-hour working week, involvement in company days out, supplier trips and team parties.

There will also be a guarantee to return to a previous role at the end of the period or a chance to progress in hospitality.

The second scheme is focused on developing culinary skills with a professional cooking course.

Either three or six months depending on experience, team members will be guaranteed a salary of at least £6,000 over three months, have 40 hours with a 4-day working week an option, a £500 completion bonus and a guaranteed role as well as a chance to progress into doing an NVQ.

The scheme has been launched to challenge perceptions around working in hospitality, with Bear Inns offering younger people the opportunity to embrace a different outlook on learning that they may have had at school or university.

More information on both courses can be found on Bear Inns’ website now.

Woody Barlow, director of Bear Inns, said: “Working in hospitality gives an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

“It’s real life and the real world! These courses will help workers develop their confidence as well as providing the opportunity to work with many types of people they may not have met before.”

Hallie, who worked at The Swan, added: “Working at The Swan for 6 months was hugely rewarding and great fun.

“I’ve met some amazing people on the way. It’s not all been easy, but I was surprised to see how much I had learned.

“It’s enabled me to earn enough money to spend 4 months travelling the world before I go to university as well as giving me lots of new talents! My flat whites are now second to none!”

To find out more about the pub, you can visit The Swan at Tarporley’s website, or for information about the courses, email [email protected]