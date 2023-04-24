Thousands of families across Cheshire East have received their preferred primary school place, education bosses say.

Cheshire East Council received almost 4,000 applications for places in its 120 primary schools to start in September 2023.

Overall, 93.6% of Cheshire East families received their first choice – an increase from 92.5% in 2022.

And 98.9% received a preference place – an increase from 98.3% in 2022.

Since 2019 the council has delivered an additional 343 primary school places as part of an ongoing expansion programme across the borough.

A further 250 primary places are planned over the next 18 months to two years.

Deborah Woodcock, executive director of children’s services at Cheshire East Council, said: “Primary school offer day is an important date in the calendar, as thousands of families anxiously wait to hear the outcome of their applications.

“Working together with our schools, we are committed to providing the best quality education and support for all our children and young people.

“We want all children to enjoy going to school and achieve the life skills and qualifications they need to thrive.

“We know that Cheshire East is a great place to learn, and I’d like to thank the commitment and dedication of our education teams and all the school staff involved in nurturing, supporting and enabling children and young people to thrive.

“I wish all the new reception classes the very best start in September – that they enjoy learning and embrace the many new and exciting opportunities that schools in Cheshire East provide.”

For parents who have not received a place at their first preference school, they can go on a waiting list for another school(s) and have the right to submit an appeal.

Parents are advised to accept their child’s offer even if they would prefer a different school, until they have confirmed alternative arrangements for their child’s education.

Any parents who submitted a late application for a school place will be informed after May 3.

More information on late applications can be found on the late school application pages on the council’s website.

More information and advice at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/schooladmissions or on the website of the preferred school.