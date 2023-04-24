Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts reach Papa John’s Cup semi-finals

Crewe and Nantwich have reached the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Cup after a fine win at home to Glossop in the quarter-finals.

The game began well for Crewe with a penalty from Logan Lynch to put Crewe into a 3-0 lead.

This turned out to be the first three points of a personal haul of 26 for Lynch on the day.

Glossop struck back with a penalty of their own after Crewe coughed up possession and conceded a penalty to even the score at 3-3.

Crewe worked well at the breakdown to earn another two penalties converted by Lynch to take a 9-3 lead.

At this stage, the game was being evenly contested.

After some strong defensive sets, Eli Woodward dislodged the ball from the Glossop attack leading to a rapid counterattack that saw Rhys Price sprinting through to touch down beneath the sticks, 16-3.

Lynch added a further two penalties and we went into half-time 22-3 up.

After the break, Crewe continued in the same fashion, moving the big Glossop pack around the park creating space for the backs.

With the ball moved wide, Marcus Dockery found himself with a 1-1 and went round his winger to score in the corner, 29-3.

Minutes later, Dockery again found space and scored his second in a similar fashion, 36-3.

Glossop rallied and with Crewe down to 14 men deservedly got their try after being held up twice, 36-10.

Lynch capped off a fine individual performance with a try of his own, leaving the final score at 41-10.

Next week Crewe travel to Winnington Park for the Semi Final of the cup.

With squads now of 22 players, Crewe look forward to welcoming back some familiar faces after other commitments.

The Kick Off is 3pm at Burrow’s Hills and all support is appreciated.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Ladies played their final fixture of the season losing 48-10 at Sefton.

While it was a tough day, the ladies have had a good season, developing the depth of their squad and notching up several notable victories throughout the season.