Family Festival at Reaseheath College

Are you looking for a fun-filled day out for all the family to enjoy? We would love to see you at our annual Family Festival on Sunday 14 May 2023.

There will be a wide variety of hands-on activities taking place right across campus, showcasing the many courses we offer here at Reaseheath College and University Centre Reaseheath, as well as a number of external acts and exhibitors which we are excited to share with you soon.

Find out more about this fantastic family event below and by keeping an eye on our social media channels. We look forward to seeing you there!

Ticket Prices:
Adults (aged 16 & over) – £7

Children (aged 3 & over)/Concessions – £5

Family (2 adults, 3 children) – £22

Under 3 – free

Purchase your tickets here: https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/familyfestival/

