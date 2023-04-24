Nantwich runners urged to tackle Mow Cop Killer Mile

Nantwich runners of all ages and abilities are being invited to take on the challenge of Mow Cop Killer Mile as the famous event returns for 2023.

The mile-long road race, which features 550 feet of continuous climbing and a 25% gradient in places, takes place on Thursday, May 11.

In addition to the main run for running club members, it features two fun runs which are renowned for competitors’ extravagant fancy dress efforts.

There is also a run on a shorter route for under-12s, starting at 6.15pm, which local schools and sports clubs are encouraged to enter.

The running order and prices for each event are as follows:

1. Under 12 start 6.15. Fees £4.50 (no minimum age but parents must supervise children as appropriate)

2. Fun Run A Start 6.45 Fees under 18 £4.50, Over 18 £6.50 (minimum age 12 yrs)

3. Club Run Start 7.10 Fees under 18 £4.50, Over 18 £6.50. Extra £2 charge for unaffiliated runners in this race. (minimum age 12 yrs)

4. Fun Run B Start 7.30 Fees under 18 £4.50 , Over 18 £6.50 (minimum age 12 yrs)

Andrew Addis is the treasurer of Mow Cop Runners, which organises the event with support from the local community.

Andrew said: “The Killer Mile attracts runners from all over the country who want to test themselves against its seriously steep gradient.

“But with the fun runs and under-12 event, there’s something for people of all ages and fitness levels so we want as many people as possible to come along and enjoy the challenge.

“Last year was our first year back running the event after a two-year break due to the pandemic, so we’re hoping to build on that success with an even greater turnout for 2023.”

The Killer Mile was first held in 1982, and the fastest time of six minutes 12 seconds was set in 1991 by Bashir Hussain.

There remains a special £500 cash prize for anyone able to beat this 22-year-old record.

The Killer Mile route starts close to the level crossing at Drumber Lane, Scholar Green, to Top Station Road, Mow Cop, finishing in the National Trust car park.

The race route is closed to traffic from 5pm.

Drinks and cakes will be available for purchase at the Community Church Hall, which is located just off Top Station Road, and in the field close to the start point where registrations will be processed.

Further details can be found on the Mow Cop Runners website and people can book their place online via www.avtiming.com/killermile