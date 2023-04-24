Stunning Foulkes debut helps Nantwich CC to opening day victory

Jason Foulkes had a debut to remember as he bowled Nantwich to an emphatic victory on the opening day of the Cheshire County Cricket League season, writes Andy Dunn.

The all-rounder, who signed from St Asaph after impressing in a National Club Championship game against the Dabbers last season, took 7-36 at Cheadle as the home side came up 75 runs short of their target.

After being put into bat in the Premier League clash, Nantwich looked on course for an imposing total when Luke Robinson (67) and Spencer Byatt (37) put on a half-century stand for the fourth wicket.

But from 146-3, Nantwich stuttered and lost regular wickets as they had to settle for a total of 220 from 52.3 overs.

However, any home hopes were soon dimmed when Phil Stockton claimed a wicket in the first over of the Cheadle innings before Foulkes struck twice in his opening over for Nantwich.

Cheadle did put up some middle and late order resistance but skipper Ray Doyle brought back his debutant quickie to wrap things up.

Three of Foulkes’ victims were clean bowled as Nantwich made the perfect start to their 2023 campaign.

The victory for last year’s National Club Championship runners-up was part of a Saturday clean sweep as the seconds and thirds also recorded impressive wins.

At Whitehouse Lane, Ben Wright (40) and Owen Silvester (54) posted a century stand for the opening wicket and Adam Simpson made 64 at number three.

But a five-wicket haul from Ben Samuels pegged the Dabbers back and they were bowled out for 206.

In reply, Cheadle were never on top of the run chase and three wickets for Denny Morgan and two apiece for Harry Newton and Luke Cosford helped Nantwich to a 42-run win.

And the most emphatic win of the day came from the third eleven, who bowled Woore CC out for 117 and knocked off the runs for the loss of only two wickets, Ollie Howell making an unbeaten 30.

This coming Saturday sees the first team play their opening home game and it could not be any bigger as old rivals Chester Boughton Hall – who also enjoyed a comprehensive win on day one – visit Whitehouse Lane for a midday start.

The seconds travel to Hyde CC.

Meanwhile, the women’s team Nantwich Vipers fell agonisingly short of victory in the first round of the National Knockout against Lindow, whose overseas star Sarah Parker made the crucial difference.

The New Zealander made a half century as Lindow posted 104 from their 20 overs and then took six Vipers wickets as Nantwich came up four short of their target.

(pic by Graham Dean, creative commons licence)