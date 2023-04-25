Carolyn Wilkins appointed new chair at Mid Cheshire Hospitals

Professor Carolyn Wilkins OBE has been appointed Chair of Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It follows an assessment and interview process in March 2023.

Her appointment was ratified by the Council of Governors.

Carolyn was previously chief executive of Oldham Council and accountable officer for NHS Oldham Clinical Commissioning Group.

She has significant public sector experience, and a long-time commitment to understanding public service delivery from different perspectives.

This includes involvement in the Civil Society Future Inquiry and the Centre for Policing Research and Learning at the Open University.

Carolyn is a trustee of the Kings Fund, a member of the NHS Assembly and Chair of Centre for Local Economic Strategies.

She is also currently a Professor at the Birmingham Leadership Institute at the University of Birmingham where her academic interests include systems thinking, leading across boundaries, impactful leadership, and effective leadership teams.

Her doctorate explored the relationship between trust, distrust, and control in organisations.

She supports a range of senior executive and graduate development programmes as well as supporting leaders through coaching and mentoring.

Her national experience includes Expert Adviser Health and Care, Number 10, Downing Street and Director of Contain, NHS Test & Trace.

In this role, she led the team supporting local government and local systems with their Covid response and worked across government to champion a joined-up approach, liaising on a regular basis with local authorities across the country.

At the city region combined authority, she undertook a range of system leadership roles including for complex dependency and population health.

Carolyn was awarded an OBE in June 2016 for her services to local government and public service reform.

She will begin her first term of office in July 2023, succeeding Dennis Dunn MBE who steps down to take up office as the High Sheriff of Cheshire.

Carolyn said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the Trust, building on Dennis’s incredible contribution and excited to be working with a fantastic team and the wider partnerships across the system.”

Ian Moston, chief executive at the Trust, said: “We are delighted that someone of Carolyn’s calibre and experience is joining us.

“Her depth and breadth of experience across the range of public service will be invaluable in helping us translate our trust strategy into a new model of care. We are excited to start working with her.”