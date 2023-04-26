Cheshire East residents reminded over ID on May 4 election day

Cheshire East residents are being urged to remember their ID when they vote at polling stations on Thursday May 4.

Voters will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they can receive their ballot paper.

It is a new requirement introduced by the UK Government that comes into effect for the first time at elections this May.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA drivers’ licence; some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass; and the new free Voter Authority Certificate.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

At polling stations, voters will be required to present photo ID to be checked by polling station staff.

A private area will be available so a voter can choose to have their photo ID viewed in private.

Craig Westwood, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. Before you head to the polling station on 4 May, don’t forget to check your bag, wallet, or pocket to make sure you have the ID you need to vote.

“If a voter has concerns about showing their face at a polling station, because they wear a face covering for example, they can ask to have their ID checked in private.

“They won’t need to give a reason for their request or explain why they’d prefer privacy.

“Staff will be trained to handle requests for ID to be checked in private, discreetly and with courtesy.”

The full list of accepted ID, along with more information about the new requirement, is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.

Dr Lorraine O’Donnell, Returning Officer at Cheshire East Council, said: “With just over a week to go, make sure you’re ready for the elections on 4 May.

“Check that you’ve got an accepted form of photo ID and remember to bring it with you to the polling station on election day.

“If you need any help, you can contact the electoral services team on 0300 123 5016.”

Anyone who would like further information, about what to expect at a polling station, should contact the council’s elections team.