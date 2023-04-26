Lindisfarne to play at Nantwich Roots Festival

Folk rock legends Lindisfarne will continue their 2023 UK tour with a performance at Nantwich Roots Festival in the Civic Hall next month.

The band, who’s album ‘Fog on The Tyne’ gave them their breakthrough in the UK, will play in Nantwich on May 19.

Topping the album charts early in 1972 for four weeks, their release remained on-chart for 56 weeks.

“Meet Me on the Corner”, one of two songs written by bassist Clements, reached No. 1 as a single.

Their roots in England’s North-East in 1968, Lindisfarne blended the songwriting talent of singer/guitarist the late Alan Hull with ‘sweet and sour’ harmonies, proud references to their homeland and a boozy, uplifting acoustic-rock swagger that won over the masses in Britain in the early 70s.

“We’re so pleased with the response we’ve been getting,” said Rod.

“Everybody loves an evening out enjoying live music and we are very grateful for the strong demand to see us!”

Rod cites an extensive back catalogue as a factor in fans returning again and again to gigs.

“We have a lot of songs,” he said.

“And we make a point of rejuvenating our set list regularly which means dusting down old numbers and bringing them back to life and that’s a pleasure for us too.

“Of course, the hits will always be a major feature of a Lindisfarne concert, so Meet Me on The Corner, Run For Home, Fog on The Tyne and other evergreens will never go away.”

Lindisfarne is celebrated this April with the release of Radio Times – Live At The BBC 1971-1990 – a definitive take on the band’s time at the corporation offering up over eight hours of recordings over eight discs.

Lindisfarne play the Nantwich Roots Festival in the Civic Hall on Friday May 19th 2023.

Tickets available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5661061

(Image Credit: Gren Sowerby)