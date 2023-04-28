CCTV appeal by police over Nantwich attack

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Nantwich have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to.

Officers on patrol in Nantwich were made aware that a man had been assaulted near a nightclub on Welsh Row.

They found the victim had been punched in the face by an unknown person causing him to suffer a broken jaw.

It happened at around 2am on Sunday 16 April.

Enquiries have been ongoing and as part of their investigation officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they are looking to trace.

They are urging anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.

DC Jackson, of Crewe CID said: “This investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as we believe he may have vital information.

“If you think you recognise the man or have information regarding his identity please come forward.

“I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV images to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1525081.