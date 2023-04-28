Nantwich marathon runner raises thousands for charity

Nantwich man Tim Bowker put his best foot forward to help raise almost £4,000 by completing the London Marathon, writes Jonathan White.

Tim, aged 54, has raised the money for Bowel Cancer UK, the UK’s leading bowel cancer charity, after completing the gruelling 26-mile race last Sunday (April 23).

He chose Bowel Cancer UK as a charity close to his heart due to the care given to his father Sam who died in 2021, and the ongoing care given to his mother, Maureen.

His 26.2 mile route took him past several famous landmarks including Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, The Tower of London, The London Eye, and Big Ben, before finishing right by Buckingham Palace in a time of 4 hours 29 minutes and 2 seconds.

Tim said: “Having ran the London Marathon in 2003 to buy Sound School their first computer, a back injury resulting in five operations over 18 months curtailed my running career.

“It was only 18 months ago I took up running again and this gave me back my running mojo.

“As this year was 20 years since I last ran London, I decided to run one last marathon to give back to those who have supported my parents.”

Tim is still accepting donations for his fundraising run.

To donate, visit his GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/london-marathon-memory-run