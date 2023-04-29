A lorry which crashed into power lines caused 12 hours of chaos for villagers near Nantwich.

The incident happened on Old Chester Road in Barbridge, and caused the closure of the A51 and a loss of power to homes all day.

At around 1pm yesterday (April 29), the transporter heavy goods vehicle collided with an electric transformer pole.

Fire crews were called out to set up a cordon and move the vehicle to safety.

Scottish Power engineers were also on the scene and police managed traffic at the incident.

Eye witnesses said the incident caused chaos for many people.

One said: “Barbridge village and surrounding areas lost all power yesterday for 12 hour!

“The transporter came into the village, hit the main electric power pole with mains cabinet on and then after seeing the damage, drove off.

“It fell and caught fire in the middle of the road.

“Fire crews and police, network operators attended and caused the A51 to be shut to one-way traffic.

“Buses couldn’t stop here, and some residents were told not to leave houses as the power was live in the middle of the road.

“The transporter was red and black and was carrying a black Ford Focus. It didn’t stop or report it.

“Some elderly and some with health needs had to leave village.”

Cheshire fire Service said: “A road traffic collision involving a heavy goods vehicle that collided with an electric transformer pole was attended by firefighters.

“The crews set up a cordon and moved the vehicle to safety. Scottish Power were requested to attend and police managed traffic at the incident.”