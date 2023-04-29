Nantwich businesses and St Mary’s Church are getting ready for the King’s Coronation weekend.

Independent stores in the town centre have been dressing up their windows with Coronation-themed displays.

Many have been receiving help from display specialists, The Main Event.

Stores including Rodney Densem, The Cheese Shop and Oxley’s have all had displays installed.

Annabel, at The Main Event, said: “We were first contacted by Rodney Densem Wines for a balloon display for their window, having done one before for them, they asked us to come back to decorate in preparation for the King’s Coronation.

“Whilst I was there, Nick from The Cheese Shop popped in and asked if I could create a crown made from scratch out of balloons for his window.

“The day after I installed his crown, I had a phone call from Oxley’s Funeral Services and they asked for a crown for their window too!”

Nantwich Town Council has installed bunting across the town square and town centre streets, while St Mary’s Church is staging a series of events to mark the big weekend.

There will be an art installation by local school pupils who were given packs of plasticine, and guidance on making miniature (50p size) coronation themed models for display in church.

There is a Crown Trail – there are about 40 crowns in stone, glass or wood in St Mary’s, and a trail leaflet from the back of church is available to help find them.

St Mary’s Church bells will be ringing on Coronation Day and a Peal will be rung on Sunday May 7 at noon to celebrate the Coronation and the Centenary of the First Peal on the bells.

Services on Sunday May 7 will include a Coronation theme, and Canon Ian Davenport, Chaplain to the King, will attend Evensong and an Encounter Supper on Sunday June 18.

The full Coronation Day proceedings on Saturday May 6 will be shown on the screens in St Mary’s.

And a tree donated by Reaseheath College will be planted outside the Parish Hall to mark the Coronation, replacing the mulberry lost in storm Arwen in 2021.