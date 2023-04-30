Players and staff honoured at Nantwich Town FC Awards

Nantwich Town players, coaches and staff were honoured at the club’s annual end of season awards.
It was a mixed season for the club with the men’s relegated despite showing real improvement under new manager Paul Carden.
However, the women’s team excelled and secured a third place finish in the Cheshire League.
There were two special awards, with “Supporter of the Season” going to Terry Garnett who was at every single Dabbers game this season and a fan since 1975.
And an “Outstanding Contribution” award went to club photographer Jonathan White, who has captured every good and bad moment at the Swansway Stadium this season.
Ladies and Men’s “Golden Moments” went to Kelsey Robbins, whose brace in the final game against Stockport secured third in the league, and Tom Booth for his pair of saves in the penalty shoot-out win over Tranmere at Prenton Park.
The NTISA Dabbers Home Decor Men’s Player of the Season went to Troy Bourne, calculated by all the NTISA votes over the course of the season.
Ladies team manager Dan Mellor said: “It was a tough pre-season, a shock when the old manager left.
“We had to add new players quickly and the first half of the season was a struggle, but we’ve ended up with the best result in our history.”
Top scorer was Samantha Baldwin, whose 14 goals made her the clear winner.
Goal of the Season went to Dani Fisher-Sherratt for an excellent long range free kick away at Chester.
Player’s Player of the Season was won by Rebecca Davies.
Young Player of the Season was awarded to Libby Bulkeley and the big award, Ladies Player of the Season, was won by Kerry Green.
Men’s 1st team manager Carden said: “The spirit here epitomises the club.
“We got on a good run but just ran out of road.
“It was a big ask to stay up but every single player gave everything. We’ve got to hit next season head on and I think there’s good times coming.”
Top Scorer had joint winners in Dan Cockerline and Byron Harrison, both with eight in all competitions.
Goal of the Season was won by Gary Taylor-Fletcher for his extraordinary long-range goal as Player-Coach away at Belper Town.
Management Team’s Player of the Season was given to Troy Bourne, who impressed Carden and his staff in their short time in charge as much as previous managers.
Player’s Player of the Season also went to Troy, his squad-leading 44 appearances, most of which as captain.
Men’s Young Player of the Season was won by Tom Booth, fresh from making his debut for Crewe Alex earlier in the week.
Finally, Bourne was voted Men’s Player of the Season 2022/23 – the tightest award, with just 17 votes separating the top 3 after nearly 350 votes across the online and paper polls.
(Images by Jonathan White)
