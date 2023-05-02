CHESHIRE EAST ELECTIONS: Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats have 30 candidates standing in the election for Cheshire East Council.

At present the Lib Dems are the national party with the fewest councillors on the borough council, with just four, and will be hoping to boost that number this time round.

Here Suzy Firkin, vice chair of Congleton Constituency Liberal Democrats, says why she believes you should vote for the Lib Dems in Cheshire East.

“The local elections are the time to choose from candidates who live and work close by, know their areas and want to do good for the communities they love.

“Liberal Democrats are already doing great things in the heart of those communities. Lib Dem councils are renowned for being financially stable with focus on real community issues such as public amenities, public transport, sustainability and ensuring a fair society for all.

“From solving traffic and parking issues to air and water pollution, boosting biodiversity and protecting our green spaces, these are key Lib Dem policies and as your councillors we will fight every suggestion to build on land that should be protected.

“We are still affected by the period when the Conservatives ran Cheshire East. Planning decisions have a long life, and some that overrode local opinion are still affecting us: over development with new housing, built on flood plains and closed rubbish tips.

“Most Conservatives are distancing themselves from that time – and from central government – but their complicity in previous poor decisions will not be forgotten.

“The so-called ‘Independents group’ include some good people but it is hard to grasp what they stand for – they have a confusing track record at Cheshire East.

“Ask about parking charges, gritting routes and household waste disposal sites. The current administration is led by Labour and the Independents and perhaps this is why we have such conflicting decisions as promoting a green agenda but closing recycling centres.

“Liberal Democrats everywhere stand for protection of our environment, safer, greener communities and better public amenities.

“The last word should go to residents who tell us that they will vote Lib Dem because: it is clear what we stand for; we have sensible policies; we are realistic; and we aren’t promising things we can’t deliver.”

Residents voting at polling stations must take photo ID.

