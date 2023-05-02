CHESHIRE EAST ELECTIONS: The Green Party

The Green Party has put up 34 candidates for the Cheshire East Council election.

The party has never won a seat on the borough council and is hoping it can change that this time round.

Nigel Hennerley, of the Cheshire East Green Party, says why he believes you should vote for the Green Party on Thursday.

“At the Green Party we have plans to improve everything that matters for families and communities

“Elected Greens do things differently, always working to offer fair, green solutions that make life better for all.

“We would invest £250bn over 10 years in council-led schemes to insulate 10 million homes.

“We would fund these council-led schemes through an emergency package of taxes on the wealthiest one per cent and the biggest polluters.

“Knowing that you have a secure home is vital for both physical and mental health.

“Record rent rises and the threat of eviction are putting households in a precarious position during the cost of living crisis.

“We are calling for an immediate freeze on rent rises and a ban on no-fault evictions to protect households.

“We believe in the right homes, in the right place. Not in the green belt.

“The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on children, especially those from low income households, with child food insecurity doubling in the past year.

“We want the government to provide free school meals for all primary and secondary school children – to give every child a fair start in life and help families during the cost of living crisis.

“We want to see 35 hours of free child care for all from the age of nine months so that every child gets the care they need and every parent can go to work if they want to.

“Fairer, greener transport – Not HS2.

“The Green Party’s ‘One Pound Fare To Take You There’ plan would introduce a £1 single fare on all local bus routes in the country and guarantee free travel for everyone under 22.

“The plan includes long term funding to improve bus services and powers for councils to set routes and timetables so that buses run where they’re needed.”

Residents voting at polling stations must take photo ID.

