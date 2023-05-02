Man, 20, arrested over serious assault in Nantwich

A 20-year-old local man has been arrested in relation to a serious assault in Nantwich, Cheshire Police have confirmed.

He was arrested on Sunday (April 30) on suspicion of section 18 assault – grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

It’s in connection with an incident which happened at around 2am on Sunday April 16 when officers on patrol in Nantwich were made aware a man had been assaulted near a nightclub on Welsh Row.

The victim had suffered a broken jaw in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1525081