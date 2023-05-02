Nine year old Shavington girl makes England ice hockey team!

A young girl from Shavington is proving a national super-saver after making it to the England U13s ice hockey side – aged just nine!

Now the race is on to raise enough funds for Violet Lennon to represent her country abroad this summer.

Violet took up the sport after seeing an ice hockey goalie all padded up on TV.

Soon after attending her first “learn to play” course at Altrincham ice rink aged just seven, Violet’s love for the game grew and she soon had England youth coaches looking on.

Her family are trying to raise £2,000 to cover her costs so she can represent England U13s away at Bratislava in June this year.

They are in search of businesses or companies interested in sponsoring her to help ensure she can keep her dream of playing for Team GB alive.

Violet’s dad Mike Lennon said: “We are just at the start of this journey, a long journey that has already taken us all around the country and across Europe and I am hopeful that we can find people who would also like to come along and support her on this ride.”

Rachael Nichols, Principal at Shavington Primary, said: “Even at such a young age, Violet is already inspiring other young children at our school.

“She is a PE mentor and helps to run and plan Year 2 PE classes and we often use her as an example of what can be achieved if you work hard and want it enough.”

Violet and family recently met Cheshire East Council Mayor Cllr David Marren at the Council chamber at Crewe’s Municipal Buildings.

Cllr Marren said: “She is the youngest girl to ever be selected and all of her teammates are 11/12 years old.

“This amazing accolade and opportunity come at a huge cost though.

“Ice hockey is one of the most expensive sports on the planet and is not funded, even at the England level, so this trip has to be fully funded by them at a cost of around £1000.

“The cost of Violet’s trip to Bratislava is just the tip of the iceberg as Violet’s kit costs thousands of pounds and that’s before Violet even gets into senior sized gear where just leg pads run to £1900.

“Ice rinks in this country are few and far between and because Violet is in demand, travel costs are significant with her parents racking up over 20,000 miles in less than a year!

“Violet also does a lot of off-ice work to compliment her on-ice with a cognitive coach and gym equipment so that she’s at the top of her game. And all of this is without her monthly team subs and any specialist training camps.”

A Gofundme account has been set up. You can visit and donate on the page here