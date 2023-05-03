39 mins ago
Gardens open up to help raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice

Cholmondeley Castle Open Gardens

Some of Cheshire’s most beautiful gardens are being opened up to the public for all to enjoy in aid of St Luke’s Hospice.

Several hospice supporters are opening their gardens this summer, while others who already open their gardens as part of the National Garden Scheme will raise money for the hospice through the sale of afternoon teas.

Jane Thompson, Head of Events at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “We are very excited to launch our first open garden scheme this year.

“From private tours of well-known gardens such as Cholmondeley Castle and Tirley Garth, to first time openings of beautiful private gardens, there really is a huge variety to enjoy whilst helping raise funds for hospice care.

“Add in fabulous cake or cream teas, and on some of the days even a glass of fizz, and it makes for a perfect way to support the Hospice.

“After all not everybody wants to run a marathon or jump out of a plane to raise money for us!

“You will be able to spend the afternoon exploring some of the most quirky and quintessential English gardens that Cheshire has to offer as well as a cream tea.

“The money raised will go towards supporting patient care for St Luke’s Hospice.”

To find out more, including which gardens are opening for the Hospice, visit www.slhospice.co.uk/opengardens

