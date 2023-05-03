Nantwich man earns Coronation Award from King Charles

A canal volunteer from Nantwich has been recognised by The King and The Queen Consort as part of the Coronation celebrations with Royal Voluntary Service.

Trevor Dobson has been volunteering for six years with the Canal & River Trust.

And Trevor has been recognised for his contribution and crowned a Coronation Champion.

The Trust works to safeguard the nation’s historic waterways for the benefit of people, nature and wildlife,

Trevor’s award comes after people around the UK nominated their volunteer heroes, which resulted in 5,000 entries.

Trevor first started as a volunteer lock keeper with the Trust.

Over the last five years Trevor has given close to 2,000 hours of his time and has surveyed an impressive 112 miles of towpath.

Across the UK, 500 Champions dazzled the judging panel with the impact of their work, their inspirational stories and unwavering commitment to volunteering.

All Coronation Champions have been invited to one of the official Coronation celebrations, with seated tickets for the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert.

They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.

Trevor said: “I was surprised and delighted to become a Coronation Champion and honoured that the Trust nominated me.

“Volunteering for the Trust is like a ‘free gym’ because of the exercise I get whilst doing something useful.

“I have been interested in the canals since my parents first took me on a cruise in 1965 and, now that I have sold my boat, I am privileged to help keep our historic canal network in good shape.”

Richard Parry, chief executive at Canal & River Trust, said: “Congratulations to Trevor for this well-deserved award.

“He is a fantastic ambassador for the Canal & River Trust and an inspiration to all.

“Trevor serves as a role model for the values we hold: thoughtful, conscientious, and always striving to do the best job possible, be it supporting a boater through a lock or engaging a member of the community visiting the towpath.

“He helps to bring the local community closer to nature and ensure thousands can enjoy our canals and their rich wildlife safely.

“Volunteers play a vital part in our ongoing work to care for the nation’s 250-year-old canal network.

“And, with the ageing canals facing the growing challenge of climate change and more extreme weather events, and with the future of the funding our charity receives from government uncertain, volunteers will be central to helping us keep these amazing waterways safe and accessible for all.

“Volunteers like Trevor help us to ensure that our canals will be available for future generations to enjoy, and I’m delighted that his contribution has been recognised by Their Majesties.”

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward.

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

Nantwich Town Councillor Arthur Moran said: “This a well deserved award!

“I have known Trevor for many years and he has done some sterling voluntary work for the Canal and River Trust in a number of roles.”

To find out more about how to join The Big Help Out on a local canal, visit The Big Help Out | Canal & River Trust | Canal & River Trust (canalrivertrust.org.uk)