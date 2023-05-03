REVIEW: Calendar Girls, by Crewe Amateur Musicals Society

Crewe Lyceum is filled with sunflowers and “considerably bigger buns” this week as Crewe Amateur Musicals Society present Calendar Girls, writes Claire Faulkner.

You may know the film, but just wait until you see the musical. Directed by Sean Johnson-Hargreaves with songs by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth.

This production is funny, sometimes a little sad, but also joyful and completely inspirational. It was an absolute delight to watch.

The opening number Yorkshire, was fantastic, and I did wonder how the rest of the production could keep up to this standard, but it did.

Every number looked and sounded amazing. I’ve never seen this musical before, so the songs were new to me. My favourite numbers included; Dare, Who Wants a Silent Night? And So I’ve Had a Little Work Done.

The principals did a great job, Catherine Baddiley was wonderful as Chris as was Debbie Cornock who played Annie.

I also enjoyed performances given by Natalie Kent as Celia and Diane Wye who played Cora.

Bravo to all the ladies who took part in the show. You did yourselves proud.

We are so lucky to have such a talented local group producing such high quality theatre. Calendar Girls is playing at The Lyceum until 6th May.