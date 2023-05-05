Local firms give backing to Nantwich Food Festival 2023

Major local employers have thrown their financial muscle behind the Nantwich Food Festival 2023.
Organisers say without the local sponsors the three-day event could not be held.
And this year, companies like Applewood Independent and Hall Smith Whittingam, in Nantwich, as well as Mornflake and in Crewe and Boughey Distribution from Wardle and Shavington are backing the event.
The Boulton Group is also another major employer providing essential sponsorship backing.
Other support is coming from Nantwich Town Council and Reaseheath College.
John Coulter, Festival Finance Director, said: “We have been very fortunate to have the support and backing from a number of local businesses and organisations over the years.
“We are indebted to them all, and particularly some of our longstanding sponsors; Nantwich Town Council is the lead Festival Sponsor due to their generous grant.
“Nantwich Town Mayor, Councillor Peter Groves, who is a keen advocate of Nantwich Food Festival tells me how pleased the Town Council was to see the Festival back in operation again last year, and to continue to be able to support it.
“Visitors will be pleased to hear that important local business, Mornflake, will sponsor the Festival for the 13th year, selling their multi award-winning range of Cheshire milled oats, muesli and granola from the Mornflake Pavilion.
“Mornflake has been employing local people since 1675, so their continued support as a Gold Sponsor is much appreciated by the Festival organisers.”
And the festival’s sponsorship manager Nanna Pedley said she was delighted Nantwich businesses Applewood Independent and Hall Smith Whittingham are joint Gold Sponsors of the marquee at Love Lane for the fourth year.
Both businesses will have stalls within the marquee.
Nanna said: “Applewood Independent are also sponsoring the Festival Opening Ceremony, to which sponsors, dignitaries and key local business leaders are invited to attend.
“We thank them sincerely for their continuing support.
“Local distribution company and major employer Boughey will again sponsor the market-styled town centre area, which was so popular in 2022.
“Boughey first approached the Festival organisers before the first Covid lockdown, so it is very pleasing to see that their enthusiasm for supporting the Festival has continued; we are overjoyed to welcome them as one of our returning Gold Sponsors.
“We are also excited to welcome back The Boulton Group as Gold Sponsors for the second year; among other businesses they own the White Lion at Weston, so watch out for an announcement shortly regarding the great part they will play in this year’s Festival.
“Reaseheath College will again be Silver Sponsor of the very busy chef demonstration marquee in the Love Lane area; this was an incredibly popular feature last year, so we plan to build on this for 2023.
“Be on the lookout for information soon regarding the great line-up of chefs who will wow us all with their skills.
“The support of these sponsors is crucial to the success of the Nantwich Food Festival. The organising team sincerely thanks all of the above Sponsors for their backing.”
