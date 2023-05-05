A Nantwich man is among a number of slaughterhouse workers found guilty and sentenced for animal welfare offences including causing avoidable pain, distress or suffering to animals.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Joseph Anthony Arden, 66, from Nantwich is one of the men guilty of offences committed at The Abbatoir in Huxley, near Chester.

G and GB Hewitt Ltd, who operate the slaughterhouse where cattle and sheep are slaughtered, were also sentenced.

As well as Arden, other staff sentenced include Mark Lee Hewitt, 34 from Huxley; Stephen Mayren, 66, of Poulton-le-Fylde; Matthew David Arden, 32, from Whitchurch; Gerald Mark Hewitt, 59, from Tarporley; and Paul May, 49, from Whitchurch.

The CPS said charges arose from events captured on CCTV footage, which was reviewed by Food Standards Agency veterinary staff in April 2021.

It followed allegations from an animal rights charity that animal welfare legislation was being breached at the slaughterhouse.

Several breaches were discovered from the CCTV including:

The way the animals were handled before and during slaughter.

The repeated use of electrical instruments to move the animals.

Young animals left without food for too long before being slaughtered.

Staff were seen conducting processes that required certification of the necessary competence, which they did not possess.

On 19 July 2022, the CPS brought charges under the Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing (England) Regulations 2015.

At Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 3) all seven defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Maqsood Khan, of CPS Mersey Cheshire said: “The CCTV from the G and GB Hewitt slaughterhouse showed many examples of the animals being in avoidable pain, distress and suffering.

“The footage showed unacceptable practices and demonstrated a poor cultural attitude to animal welfare within the premises.

“The law in this area is strict and clear and this slaughterhouse flouted it on many occasions.

“This is not only unacceptable, but also criminal. These men have pleaded guilty so this case has been resolved relatively quickly.

“The Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank the Food Standards Agency for their help in bringing this prosecution and making these defendants face up to their offending.

“The CPS works hard with the FSA to prosecute anyone who ignores the legislation around this part of our food industry.”

A spokesperson for the Food Standard Agency said: “We welcome the successful outcome of this case.

“The operator of this slaughterhouse has taken the incident seriously by correcting deficiencies and improving standards in animal welfare, and is now compliant with all legislative requirements.

“This case should act as a deterrent to others as the FSA has a zero tolerance approach to animal welfare breaches.

“We monitor standards of animal welfare at approved slaughterhouses in England and Wales and all staff are instructed to take prompt enforcement action where breaches are identified.

“We’re working with partner agencies and industry to continuously improve animal welfare.”

The sentences were as follows:

G and GB Hewitt Ltd (slaughterhouse operators) were fined £19,500, £100 statutory surcharge and £500 costs.

Gerald Hewitt was fined £1,000, £100 statutory surcharge and £100 costs.

Matthew Arden was fined £1,050, £105 statutory surcharge and £100 costs.

Stephen Mayren was fined £1395, £139 statutory surcharge and £100 costs.

Mark Hewitt was fined £525, £52 statutory surcharge and £100 costs.

Paul May was fined £525, £52 statutory surcharge and £100 costs.

Joseph Arden was fined £160, £34 statutory surcharge and £100 costs.

(image free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873)