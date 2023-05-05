1 hour ago
Labour gain three of four Nantwich seats in Cheshire East elections
6 hours ago
Local firms give backing to Nantwich Food Festival 2023
7 hours ago
Nantwich charity worker named among 500 Coronation Champions
7 hours ago
Nantwich man among workers sentenced for slaughterhouse offences
1 day ago
70 airgun animal shootings a year, says RSPCA Stapeley manager
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich pupils create Coronation crowns for town centre

in Environment / Human Interest / News May 5, 2023
Nantwich Education Partnership - Coronation decorations (3) (1)

Pupils from 14 primary schools and two secondary schools in the Nantwich Education Partnership have helped to create these colourful Coronation Crowns for the town centre.

The crowns are on display on St Mary’s Church green and Whitebeam tree next to it.

Boo Edleston, headteacher at Pear Tree School, helped organised the display and the large crown was decorated by Sound & District Primary School and delivered by headteacher Laura Minshall-Thomas.

Inside the church there are floral decorations, a plasticine art installation made by children of the local schools, and a church crown trail.

The fantastic celebration crowns have been produced to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Nantwich Education Partnership (NEP) works together to improve education for all children in Nantwich.

(pics by Jonathan White)

Nantwich Education Partnership - Coronation decorations (1) (1)

Nantwich Education Partnership - Coronation decorations (9) (1)

Nantwich Education Partnership - Coronation decorations (2) (1)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.