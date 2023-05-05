Nantwich pupils create Coronation crowns for town centre

Pupils from 14 primary schools and two secondary schools in the Nantwich Education Partnership have helped to create these colourful Coronation Crowns for the town centre.

The crowns are on display on St Mary’s Church green and Whitebeam tree next to it.

Boo Edleston, headteacher at Pear Tree School, helped organised the display and the large crown was decorated by Sound & District Primary School and delivered by headteacher Laura Minshall-Thomas.

Inside the church there are floral decorations, a plasticine art installation made by children of the local schools, and a church crown trail.

The fantastic celebration crowns have been produced to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Nantwich Education Partnership (NEP) works together to improve education for all children in Nantwich.

(pics by Jonathan White)