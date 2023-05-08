Appeal to help Nantwich amputee footballer join England squad

A Nantwich family are hoping to raise funds to send his junior amputee football team to a European training camp.
Nantwich teenager Jack Wimpenny, a double amputee, is part of the amputee squad which is based at Reaseheath College.
The registered charity has amputee children from all ages who have lost limbs through accidents, illness or from birth.
Now the team has a chance to attend the European junior training camp representing England amputee football team in Warsaw Poland later this year.
Jack and the other players’ families are trying to raise at least £10,000 to help get them there.
The training camp runs from August 17 to 21 in Warsaw Poland.
The Junior Amputee football team has children aged between 4 -16 and players and families travel from all across England to meet at Reasheath College in Nantwich four or five times a year.
Outfield players have to play on crutches. Goal keepers can have both legs but must have a part arm missing.
They play with their amputee arm tucked inside their shirt for fairness. It is a very skillful, physical and competitive sport.
A team spokesperson said: “Some of us have the chance to attend a European training camp in Warsaw Poland in August representing England.
“We will be on camp with children from many countries and have coaching from some of the best coaches from around Europe.
“This truly is a fantastic opportunity and it would be brilliant if we could get as many children as possible to the camp.
“None of the camps would be possible with out on going sponsorship and fundraising, your donation would therefore be very much appreciated.”
If you can help, please donate on the team’s Crowdfunding Page here.
