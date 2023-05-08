George & Dragon beat Willaston 6-2 in Crewe Premier League

Willaston White Star finished their season with a 2-6 defeat at the hands of George & Dragon in the Crewe Regional Sunday League.
George & Dragon, who are still chasing leaders Betley FC, led 0-2 after just six minutes and were 0-5 ahead at half time.
They made it 6-0 before The Star staged something of a comeback when Harry Edwards scored twice for them.
Robbie Hatton had a hat-trick for George & Dragon, with other goals coming from Sean Tierney, Luke Duckworth and Scott Taylor.
The game was the final one for long-serving Willaston White Star Secretary, David Spurrier, who is standing down after holding the post since 2006.
Cheshire Cheese went down 2-5 to The Lions, a game in which all the goals came in the first half.
Mike Blundell netted all five for the visitors, with the Cheshire Cheese goals coming from Alex Peake and the ever-reliable Ben Reddock.
In the semi-final of the Division One Knock Out on the Barony, White Horse and Nantwich Pirates played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Goals from Liam Heyes-Porter and Jordan Cotterill put The Pirates in the lead in the first half hour, but The Horse pulled a goal back before half time with a George Botham strike.
A splendid goal from Jake Harding late in the game made it 2-2 at full time, and the match went straight to penalties, with Pirates winning 4-2.
Goalkeeper Andy Field was the hero for The Pirates, saving the first two White Horse penalties.
The Pirates now play Faddiley in the final on Sunday May 14 at the Cumberland Stadium.
There was one midweek fixture in Division One, where Nantwich Pirates and Faddiley drew 3-3.
Liam Heyes-Porter netted all three goals for The Pirates, with the Faddiley marksmen being Keiron Smith, Jamie Baker and Richard Ford.
The result means that Faddiley are confirmed as champions with Sandbach Town being runners-up.
