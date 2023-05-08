Nantwich Food Festival to stage volunteer events

Nantwich Food Festival organisers are staging a “welcome” event to encourage new volunteers to come forward.

The event takes place on Tuesday May 9 at the Red Cow pub on Beam Street from 7pm.

Festival Volunteer Manager Ana Martins said: “The idea of this evening is to provide a welcoming, social environment so that anyone who might be interested in volunteering for the Festival can hear more about what this could entail.

“There are lots of jobs that need doing before, during and after the busy Festival weekend.

“Most people will find something that appeals to them, be that eg helping exhibitors move into their spot, directing visitors or assisting in the chef demonstration area.

“There is no obligation to sign up, so why not come along to hear more.”

If you are interested in volunteering, but cannot make the Welcome evening on May 9, you can email Ana on [email protected]

The Nantwich Food Festival Team has also organised a special Coronation Collection for Nantwich Foodbank.

This will take place at Brine Leas School on Saturday May 13 between 10am and 1pm.

Currently the items most needed are:

Tinned vegetables (carrots, sweetcorn, peas, green beans, mushrooms, ratatouille and mixed vegetables)

Tinned fruit

Long life fruit juice

Tinned or powdered custard

Long life puddings

Tinned and packet soup

Deodorant (ladies & men’s)

Shaving foam & disposable razors

Kitchen cleaning spray

John Phillips, Festival Marketing Manager, said: “Many Foodbank clients have limited cooking facilities or expertise, so this means that the availability of tinned or packet foods ensures they can have an adequate diet.

“The use of Brine Leas makes all the difference to the success of our collections in aid of the Nantwich Foodbank clients.

“We are confident that having somewhere close to the centre of Nantwich where locals can walk or drive to drop off their donations means that each collection is a great success.

“We thank Brine Leas sincerely for their generosity.”